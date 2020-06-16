VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver have moved in to clear an encampment at CRAB Park that's been in place since mid-May.

Last week, B.C.'s top judge ruled in favour of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority's injunction to remove the dozens of campers on their property.

They were given 72 hours to leave, and campers moved to a lot next door that they say isn't under the court-ordered injunction.

Crissy Brett, spokesperson for the CRAB Park campers, said in a news release that Vancouver police officers arrived at about 6 a.m. Tuesday and announced anyone who didn't leave the camp – on either lot – would be arrested.

Vancouver police said in an email to CTV News that officers were "working with demonstrators" to clear the properties.

The CRAB Park encampment began in May, after the B.C. government and City of Vancouver cleared a two-year-old tent city from Oppenheimer Park. Many of those residents were housed in temporarily vacant hotel rooms, but others chose to relocate to the other park.

Brett says there are about 100 people at the camp.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos and Allison Hurst