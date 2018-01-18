

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators will be providing an update on their efforts to solve Marrisa Shen's murder on Thursday, six months after the 13-year-old was found slain in Burnaby, B.C.

But the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it will not be announcing arrests or charges while marking the grim milestone.

Shen's body was discovered last July in Central Park, a large greenspace located just across the street from her family's apartment.

Her murder, which police believe was committed at random, shocked people across the Lower Mainland, and put parents in particular on edge.

During a previous update, IHIT said its investigators had gathered thousands of hours of video footage and followed up on hundreds of tips.