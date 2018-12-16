

Detectives on Vancouver Island are investigating two cases of sexual assault that took place over the weekend.

In Victoria, a stranger entered a woman's apartment in the 800-block of Ellery Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Victoria police said the man had a weapon and sexually assaulted the woman before she was able to escape and report the incident.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

Around the same time, police in Saanich were notified about another sexual assault that took place in Rudd Park.

Saanich police said the woman was approached by a man but was able to eventually scare him off.

The suspect is described as a 5'8" tall and was riding a black bike.

Authorities are also urging the public to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information on the first incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 while anyone who knows anything about the second incident is asked to call Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.