

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Crews were in Port Coquitlam early Thursday morning putting out cars that were on fire and now, police are looking for four suspects.

At around 3:30 a.m., Coquitlam RCMP and Coquitlam Fire Department were called to Riverside Drive, near Blakeburn Elementary following reports of two vehicles being on fire.

The flames were quickly put out by fire crews and the cars have since been towed away.

Port Coquitlam Fire said that even though they receive reports of car fires quite often, it was unusual that two cars would be on fire at the same time.

RCMP has taken over the investigation and say they're looking for a dark, older model sedan and four suspects who they believe may have been trying to steal catalytic converters from the cars.

They say a sedan was seen driving away from the scene with four males inside. One of the suspects is described as being tall, lanky and wearing a grey hoodie and a headlamp.

Police say it's too early to say if this is related to any other catalytic converter thefts.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko