VANCOUVER -- A hiker and his dog have gone missing, Abbotsford police say, after heading out to Sumas Mountain Park.

Police say the hiker, 60-year-old David Harper, was last seen in the park heading towards the cellular tower trail on Wednesday at about 1 p.m.

He had been hiking with his wife, but he continued the hike further on his own after went back to their vehicle. He also went with his dog, a large breed cane corso named Bella.

Officers say Harper might not be prepared for cold, rainy weather or rough terrain on the mountain as he was wearing jeans and a T-shirt at the time.

"We are asking residents and hikers in Sumas Mountain Park to please be on the lookout," Abbotsford police said in a news release. "Mr. Harper requires medication, and his family is very concerned about his well-being."

Search and rescue crews will be in the park Thursday. Anyone with information or who spots Harper is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.