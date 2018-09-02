

CTV Vancouver





Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old male, Anton Reeves, last seen in Surrey.

His family says the teenager was spotted a week ago, around 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 in the Surrey Central Mall. He is also believed to have been at the Direction's Shelter in downtown Vancouver on the morning of Aug. 28.

Reeves is mixed race and has a described "cappuccino" complexion. He's 6-foot 2-inches tall, 130 pounds, and has a slim build, dark brown short curly hair, beard and moustache. He was last seen wearing a black zippered jacket with "Bench" printed on the collar. He also wore bright grey Nike sweat pants and black Nike roshe shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, and quote file number 2018-128885.