Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a single-vehicle in Abbotsford, B.C. Friday night.

Around 11 p.m., a white GMC Sierra pickup was heading northbound around a bend on 56th Avenue when it veered off the road, scaled an embankment and collided with a tree before rolling on its side and coming to a stop.

Sgt. Judy Bird with the Abbotsford police said no driver or occupants were on scene when police arrived.

"It appears the occupant exited through the sunroof and fled on foot," she said.

Officers secured the area and brought in a K9 unit to search for the occupant, but came up empty-handed.

Abbotsford police are continuing to investigate, and Bird said officers will speak with the vehicle's registered owner on Saturday. The pickup was not reported stolen.