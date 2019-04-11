

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





Coquitlam RCMP is looking for anyone with information on a series of fires being started at community book exchange boxes.

There have been a total of seven fires in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam between March 20 and April 6, Mounties said in a statement.

The incidents have taken place at the book exchange boxes known as Little Libraries and Little Free Libraries. The non-profit organizations foster neighbourhood book exchanges around the world.

“Our investigation has found that the majority of the fires have occurred late at night or very early in the morning. We’re asking the general public to call 9-1-1 right away if they see any suspicious activity in the areas surrounding the book exchanges,” says Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP.

He adds that most of the fires haven’t been immediately reported to police, which makes it more difficult to track down potential suspects.

The fires have not only caused damage to the libraries themselves, but also to surrounding areas.