VANCOUVER -- A 35-year-old woman last seen in North Vancouver has gone missing, and police are asking for help finding her.

North Vancouver RCMP say that Fatemeh Abdolali was last seen more than a week ago, on Friday, Feb. 26, near Marine Dr. and Capilano Rd. around 12:20 p.m.

Her purse containing her ID cards was later located behind Heywood Park, near Marine Drive and McKaye Avenue, according to a statement released by Sgt. Peter DeVries.

Police first appealed for help locating Abdolali on Feb. 27, and renewed their plea a week later on Friday, March 5. In their renewed plea, they provided more photos of her and details on their investigation work.

“We're renewing our plea for your help in locating 35-year-old Fatemeh Abdolali, missing since Feb. 26, 2021,” reads a tweet from North Vancouver RCMP.

“Were you in the area of MacKay Ave and Marine Dr around noon on the 26th (of February)? Maybe you saw her,” it continues.

Abdolali is described as having long, dark hair, brown eyes, and being 5’3” tall. When she was last seen, she was wearing a light pink sweater, grey and white walking shoes and carrying a black shopping bag.

"Our Missing Person Unit has now taken conduct of this file," said DeVries in a statement.

"We are concerned for her wellbeing and would really like to find her," he said.

RCMP say that there is no indication that foul play is involved in her disappearance.

According to RCMP, investigators have gathered video footage from the areas where Abdolali was last seen, and conducted “extensive searches of the surrounding area.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.