Police issue rare warning not to associate with alleged gangster in B.C. Interior

Police believe anyone associated with or in close proximity to 29-year-old Williams Lake resident Lashway Merritt may be putting themselves at risk. (Williams Lake RCMP) Police believe anyone associated with or in close proximity to 29-year-old Williams Lake resident Lashway Merritt may be putting themselves at risk. (Williams Lake RCMP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Romanian officials seize Andrew Tate's assets worth US$3.9M

Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest on Saturday to tow away a fleet of luxury cars and other assets worth an estimated US$3.9 million in the case investigating Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who is detained in the country on charges of human trafficking.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener