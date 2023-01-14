Police issue rare warning not to associate with alleged gangster in B.C. Interior

Mounties in B.C.'s Cariboo region have taken the unusual step of issuing a public warning about a man they allege is involved in gang activity.

Police believe anyone associated with or in close proximity to 29-year-old Williams Lake resident Lashway Merritt may be putting themselves at risk, the local RCMP detachment said in a news release Saturday.

Merritt survived a shooting in 2022 that was believed to be gang-related, police said, adding that they believe he may still be a target for violence.

"This not only poses a risk to the individual but also anyone who associates with him or anyone who is in proximity to him," police said in their release.

"The Williams Lake RCMP is issuing a public warning and identifying him in order for family, friends, associates and the public to take measures to increase their own personal safety."

Warnings to stay away from specific alleged criminals were once almost unheard-of, but have become more common in the Lower Mainland in recent years.

In August, after a slew of gang-related shootings, including a brazen double homicide in Whistler, investigators released a list of 11 men they said posed a risk to the public because of their alleged ties to organized crime.

One of the men killed in Whistler, Meninder Dhaliwal, had been included in a similar police warning in 2021.

Outside the Lower Mainland, police warnings to stay away from specific alleged gangsters remain extremely rare.