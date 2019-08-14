Police-involved shooting near Surrey homeless shelter; witness says man had machete
Police and the IIO were seen outside a shelter after reports of a shooting Wednesday morning.
Sheila Scott, Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 7:18AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 14, 2019 7:49AM PDT
A large portion of the Whalley strip on 135A Street is closed after reports of a police-involved shooting.
Mounties were seen near a shelter on 135A Street just off 106th Avenue early Wednesday morning and roads were closed.
A witness from a nearby shelter says a man was seen with a machete at around 4 a.m. Police were called to the area and then shots were heard.
There is no word on victims or possible injuries, but the Independent Investigations Office says they were notified of an officer-involved shooting in Surrey.
CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the RCMP for additional details.
This is a developing breaking news story and will continue to be updated