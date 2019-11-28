VANCOUVER -- Police were called to Vancouver's West End Thursday morning after reports of an incident that appeared to be violent.

Crews were seen at Robson and Bidwell streets, right across the street from a McDonald's, at about 10 a.m.

Images from the scene show police standing over what appears to be bloody clothing.

The area was taped off while police investigated.

CTV News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.