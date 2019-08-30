

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Police are investigating "a suspicious circumstance" in South Surrey in which two vehicles were found with "suspected bullet holes."

Surrey RCMP said Friday they were informed of the vehicles shortly before 1:45 p.m. Officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of 164 Street, near the intersection with 25 Avenue, and found evidence of a shooting.

The vehicles were apparently damaged several hours before police were notified, Mounties said, adding that they had received no reports of shots fired.

Police said there is no indication that anyone was injured in the shooting.

Surrey RCMP's General Investigation Unit is looking into the situation. Early indications suggest that the incident was targeted, police said.

Officers were still on scene as of 4 p.m. Friday, and video from CTV's Chopper 9 showed several evidence markers dotting the roadway.

Anyone with further information about -- or surveillance video of -- the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to report anonymously.