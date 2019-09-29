

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are investigating after two separate shootings that sent men to hospital with serious injuries Saturday night.

The first incident occurred around midnight near Kingsway and Gladstone Street. Police said a 44-year-old man from Vancouver was shot multiple times outside New Mandarin Seafood Restaurant.

Video from the scene showed police inspecting a pile of clothes and plastic bags on the side of the road outside the restaurant. Several orange cones had been placed on the roadway as evidence markers.

The second incident occurred less than five hours after the first one, around 4:30 a.m. in the Downtown Eastside.

Police said they located the victim, a 35-year-old man from Surrey, near the intersection of East Hastings Street and Heatley Avenue.

The two shootings appear to be unrelated, and investigators believe each one was targeted, police said.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.