Two people have been taken to hospital following a shooting a few blocks from Vancouver's Olympic Village.

Police described the incident as a "targeted double shooting," and said it happened inside a home on Industrial Avenue near Station Street shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. The extent of the victims' injuries hasn't been confirmed.

The motive is also unclear, but Const. Jason Doucette said the incident is not believed to be gang-related.

Officers are scouring the area, but have yet to locate a suspect.

More to come...