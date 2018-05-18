Police investigating targeted double-shooting in Vancouver
Police respond to a double-shooting at a home on Industrial Avenue near Station Street. May 18, 2018. (Steve Murray / CTV Vancouver)
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 8:20AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, May 18, 2018 10:08AM PDT
Two people have been taken to hospital following a shooting a few blocks from Vancouver's Olympic Village.
Police described the incident as a "targeted double shooting," and said it happened inside a home on Industrial Avenue near Station Street shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. The extent of the victims' injuries hasn't been confirmed.
The motive is also unclear, but Const. Jason Doucette said the incident is not believed to be gang-related.
Officers are scouring the area, but have yet to locate a suspect.
More to come...