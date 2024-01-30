VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police investigating 'suspicious' fire at Surrey strip mall

    Police and firefighters are investigating a suspicious structure fire that broke out in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood overnight. (CTV) Police and firefighters are investigating a suspicious structure fire that broke out in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood overnight. (CTV)
    Share

    Police and firefighters are investigating a suspicious structure fire that broke out in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood overnight.

    Surrey Fire Service called police to the scene on 108 Avenue near 148 Street shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

    Images from the scene show firefighters on the roof of the strip mall building where the fire broke out.

    Police said they arrived to find fire crews containing the blaze, which had engulfed several businesses.

    "All persons who were patronising the businesses had been successfully evacuated and there were no apparent injuries," the RCMP release reads.

    Police said the fire "appears to be suspicious in nature," though they did not elaborate on why. They said investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the flames.

    Both 148 Street and 108 Avenue were partially closed while crews dealt with the fire.

    Police asked anyone with information, including dash cam video evidence, to contact them at 604-599-0508 and cite file number 2024-14033. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian hockey assault allegations could re-traumatize survivors: advocates

    Allegations against a handful of hockey players are drawing renewed attention to consent culture in Canadian sports. Meanwhile, sexual assault survivors’ advocates are calling for public sensitivity as the case moves through the courts – a process that can be deeply traumatizing for victims of sexual assault across the country.

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News