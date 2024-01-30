Police investigating 'suspicious' fire at Surrey strip mall
Police and firefighters are investigating a suspicious structure fire that broke out in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood overnight.
Surrey Fire Service called police to the scene on 108 Avenue near 148 Street shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.
Images from the scene show firefighters on the roof of the strip mall building where the fire broke out.
Police said they arrived to find fire crews containing the blaze, which had engulfed several businesses.
"All persons who were patronising the businesses had been successfully evacuated and there were no apparent injuries," the RCMP release reads.
Police said the fire "appears to be suspicious in nature," though they did not elaborate on why. They said investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the flames.
Both 148 Street and 108 Avenue were partially closed while crews dealt with the fire.
Police asked anyone with information, including dash cam video evidence, to contact them at 604-599-0508 and cite file number 2024-14033.
