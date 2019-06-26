

CTV News Vancouver





Police say they're investigating a suspicious death at a South Vancouver appliance repair store.

Vancouver police say they were called to McIver's Appliance Sales and Service, near Ontario Street and East 69 Avenue, Wednesday morning.

John Leslie McIver, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.