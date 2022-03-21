Police investigating 'suspicious circumstance' at Richmond business

Mounties in Richmond say they are investigating "a suspicious circumstance" reported at a business in the city last week.

The incident occurred on March 14 at a business on Triangle Road near No. 6 Road, according to a news release from Richmond RCMP. The Riverport Entertainment and Business Park is in that area and while police did not name the business, police said it is "fully co-operating" with the investigation.

Mounties said the person who called them was in a "parent monitoring room" at the business "when she observed a man allegedly pulling down a young child's pants."

"The complainant viewed the incident through a television, which cycles through surveillance from various cameras located throughout the business," police said in the release.

"The complainant stated it was dark and there were lasers operating so she could not provide a detailed description of those involved."

She reported the incident to staff at the business, who turned on the lights and checked the area, but didn't find anything suspicious, according to police.

"An initial review of video surveillance of the area where the incident is believed to have occurred has been conducted but nothing suspicious was observed," police said, adding that they consider the situation a "very serious allegation" and are doing everything they can to identify those involved.

Mounties asked anyone with information to call them at 604-278-1212, and added that tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.