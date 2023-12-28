Police investigating string of break-ins at homes in Port Moody over the holidays

Police are investigating multiple break-ins at homes in Port Moody that occurred over the past week.

The Port Moody Police Department said the crimes began Saturday evening, when break-and-enters were reported at two homes in the Ravine Drive neighbourhood.

"Both unoccupied homes were forcibly entered and valuables were stolen," Const. Sam Zacharias said in a news release Wednesday. "The incidents are believed to have taken place sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., and a vehicle of interest has been identified."

Police released a photo of the vehicle of interest, which is believed to be a newer model silver Hyundai Elantra or Toyota Corolla.

A third break-in was reported at a College Park home in the evening hours of Christmas Day.

Finally, police responded to a fourth call of an attempted break-and-enter at a home off Ioco Road on Wednesday morning.

"Frontline officers were able to arrest the suspect — a 19-year-old Coquitlam resident who is known to police — after a brief foot pursuit," said Zacharias.

Police said the suspect had multiple tools in their possession and charges relating to the attempted break-in are being recommended.

This incident is not believed to be linked to the three previous incidents, which remain under investigation.

"We are notifying our community of the uptick in these occurrences in hopes that residents and neighbours remain extra vigilant," Zacharias added. "Anyone with information about any of these break-ins is asked to contact us or Crime Stoppers, and please report any suspicious activity to us immediately."