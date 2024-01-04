'Multiple individuals' fired shots at vehicle in Coquitlam: RCMP

There are currently no reported injuries from a “brazen daytime shooting” near Coquitlam Centre on Thursday afternoon, Mounties said.

Shots rang out in the area of Johnson Street and Glen Drive just before 3 p.m., according to police.

“Police received multiple reports that multiple individuals had shot at a vehicle and were pointing a firearm,” the Coquitlam RCMP detachment said in a news release appealing for witnesses and videos.

Police found bullet holes and casings in the area, and “quickly located” two suspects.

“We are extremely lucky that no one was injured during this brazen daytime shooting in a very populated area,” said Supt. Keith Bramhill, Officer in Charge of Coquitlam RCMP, in the release.

“As we are in the initial stages of the investigation, we are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or saw a man pointing a firearm in the area of Johnson Street and Glen Drive to contact police,” he continued.

Anyone with information or dash-cam, cellphone or home surveillance video of the area between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-324.