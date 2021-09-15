Police investigating shooting in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver -

Police are investigating a shooting in the waterfront area of downtown Vancouver, and sources have told CTV News it was fatal.

The sources said the shooting took place in the parkade underneath the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel, and that no arrests have been made.

The parking lot has been cordoned off with police tape.

The Vancouver Police Department has so far only confirmed that officers are investigating a shooting in the area. Police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said authorities hope to share more information later on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.