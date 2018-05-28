

A police officer from an undisclosed department in B.C. is under investigation after being accused of sexual assault by two colleagues.

The New Westminster Police Department confirmed it is investigating the allegations as an external policing agency, and that they stem from incidents back in January and February.

Sgt. Jeff Scott said the name of the officer's department isn't being released to protect the alleged victims’ privacy, but that more information will be shared if the investigation results in charges.

"Identifying the agency may lead to their identification. Therefore, at this time, we will not be providing this information," Scott said in an email.

However, the investigation is nearly complete, he added.

Few other details have been confirmed, but the alleged incidents took place within the city of New Westminster. Scott said the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner is also aware of the claims.

"The Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner, which provides public oversight of police conduct matters, has been informed since the outset of the investigation and will continue to be involved, including any Police Act conduct investigation that will follow," Scott said.

According to authorities, there is "no public safety concern" raised by the alleged incidents.