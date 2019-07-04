

Steve Hughes and Kendra Mangione, CTV News Vancouver





Police are investigating what they're calling a serious assault in East Vancouver.

Few details have been provided, but members of the Vancouver Police Department could be seen collecting evidence from a motorized wheelchair on Cecil Street Thursday morning.

One could be seen dusting a part of the wheelchair, which was piled in belongings.

A portion of Cecil, a residential street near Kingsway and Joyce Street, was taped off as they investigated.

A man in the area told CTV News he'd heard a homeless person was badly beaten, but officers have not confirmed anything about the victim or the assault.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.