Police investigating serious assault in East Vancouver
Steve Hughes and Kendra Mangione, CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 10:20AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2019 1:04PM PDT
Police are investigating what they're calling a serious assault in East Vancouver.
Few details have been provided, but members of the Vancouver Police Department could be seen collecting evidence from a motorized wheelchair on Cecil Street Thursday morning.
One could be seen dusting a part of the wheelchair, which was piled in belongings.
A portion of Cecil, a residential street near Kingsway and Joyce Street, was taped off as they investigated.
A man in the area told CTV News he'd heard a homeless person was badly beaten, but officers have not confirmed anything about the victim or the assault.
This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.