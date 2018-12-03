

CTV Vancouver





Authorities say no one was hurt when a roll-off bin truck crashed over an embankment in New Westminster Monday.

The vehicle left the roadway after failing to stop at the intersection of Holmes and Columbia streets, then rolled onto its side and came to a halt next to some trees.

The New Westminster Police Department said it's working to determine whether the crashed was caused by a mechanical problem or driver error.

"Thankfully, no one was injured from this collision," Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a statement.

The department said tow trucks have been dispatched to the scene to get the mid-sized truck out of the embankment.