MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. -- A home on a residential street in Maple Ridge, B.C., remained behind police tape and under the watch of the RCMP early Wednesday morning after what appears to be a possible stabbing.

Police were called to 110 Avenue near 237 Street, not far from Kanaka Way, after 8:30 Tuesday night.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the area and at least one person was taken to hospital.

A police dog team was seen checking yards in the area.

Ridge Meadows RCMP have not yet confirmed details about what happened, but B.C. Emergency Health Services said two people were taken to hospital.

BCEHS did not provide details on those injured, including their condition.

Several orange cones have been placed in the driveway and yard of the home at the centre of the investigation.