Police investigating overnight shooting in Maple Ridge

Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting in Maple Ridge that took place hours after another shooting in nearby Coquitlam.

The RCMP has not given any indication the two incidents – neither of which appear to have injured anyone – are connected.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the second shooting was reported around 12:35 a.m. Friday near 248 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

The detachment's Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and is "still working to determine the motive," authorities said in a news release.

"This is currently an active and ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time," Ridge Meadows RCMP wrote.

The incident forced the closure of Dewdney Trunk Road from 248 to 256 streets throughout the morning. Authorities have not said when the route might reopen.

Police asked any witnesses – or anyone with surveillance or dash-cam video from the area – to come forward.

Meanwhile, Coquitlam RCMP are continuing to investigate what authorities described as a "brazen daytime shooting" that happened near Coquitlam Centre shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said they received reports that "multiple individuals" shot at a vehicle near Johnson Street and Glen Drive, but that it did not appear anyone was injured when RCMP arrived on scene.

Officers were able to locate two suspects in connection with that incident.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Kaija Jussinoja