VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP say they are investigating a house fire in Surrey that sent thick black smoke billowing into the air over the city Sunday afternoon.

Photos and on social media showed the plume from a variety of angles, suggesting it was visible from a significant distance away.

Video recorded closer to the blaze showed massive orange flames as well as the smoke plume.

Surrey fire crews were still working to put out the fire near the intersection of 80 Avenue and 126A Street in the Newton neighbourhood as of 1 p.m.

Police said they were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a house fire in the 7900 block of 126A Street.

The fire began in a home that was under construction and was unoccupied at the time, police said, adding that two neighbouring houses were evacuated and had been "affected by fire."

No one was injured in the blaze, but the neighbouring homes "will remain evacuated for the time being," police said.

Police closed 80 Avenue between 125 and 128 streets for several hours while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Fire Department will work determine the cause of the fire once it is fully extinguished, police said.

In a news release, police did not say they believe the fire is suspicious, but they did ask anyone with information about it to contact them at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2020-54501.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.