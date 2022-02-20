Vancouver police taped off a residential street in the city's West Point Grey neighbourhood Sunday morning as they investigated what appeared to be a serious crime.

Officers could be seen focusing their attention on a white BMW SUV parked near the intersection of West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street, not far from West Point Grey Park.

The heavy police presence included officers with long guns and helmets, of the type often used by police Emergency Response Teams.

Several evidence markers had been placed near the SUV, which had its windshield covered with a blue tarp. Police later obstructed the public's view of the vehicle with a white tent.

Officers have been at the scene since at least 8:30 a.m. Sunday. CTV News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more information. This story will be updated when a response is received.