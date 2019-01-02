

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are already investigating the city's first homicide of 2019 following a deadly assault in the Downtown Eastside.

Officers were called to an apartment near Powell and Gore streets shortly after 8 p.m. on New Year's Day and found the victim "in obvious medical distress" inside his home, according to a police statement released Wednesday morning.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Matthew Dillen Johnson, died at the scene.

One day after the deadly incident, police said they have yet to arrest a suspect, and asked anyone with information to come forward.

"Investigators are continuing to collect evidence to determine what led to the man’s death and who is responsible," the Vancouver Police Department said.

Authorities said based on their preliminary investigation, detectives don't believe the public is at risk.