VANCOUVER -- Police in Coquitlam are investigating after an apparent fatal shooting in the Maillardville neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

Images from the scene in the alley between Henderson and Roderick avenues, near Hart Street, show police tape blocking off a white SUV.

Several police vehicles can be seen, and a yellow tarp has been placed on the ground, covering what appears to be a body.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to RCMP for more information about the incident.

Lennie Olafson lives in a laneway home nearby and told CTV News Vancouver she heard at least four gunshots just before 5:30 p.m.

She said she's certain they were gunshots, because she was present during the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas and cannot forget the sound.

Soon after the shots rang out, Olafson said, she began hearing sirens. She went out into the laneway and found that her house is behind the police tape.

"I can't drive out because there's a dead body in my alley," Olafson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated