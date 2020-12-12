VANCOUVER -- Police blocked off a large section of a neighbourhood in northeast Vancouver Friday night while they investigated an apparent fatal shooting.

A body covered in a yellow tarp could be seen lying in the middle of Cassiar Street near East 6th Avenue, not far from the Thunderbird Community Centre and Thunderbird Elementary School.

Officers were at the scene from 8:30 p.m. until late in the night investigating. They could be seen carrying flashlights as they searched for clues.

Two blocks away, in the alley between East 4th and East 5th avenues, neighbours reported a truck on fire at the same time as Vancouver Police cruisers swarmed into the neighbourhood.

According to witnesses, there was a loud explosion and when they looked outside they saw the burning pickup with all four of its doors open.

On Saturday, homicide investigators were seen in the area canvassing door to door as other Vancouver police officers did a methodical grid search on Cassiar Street.

CTV News Vancouver reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for details on what had transpired - including confirmation of reports that there was a shooting - but did not receive a response Friday night. This story will be updated if and when a response is received Saturday.