Police investigating fatal crash that closed Highway 1 in Sicamous, B.C.

Vancouver -

A 48-year-old Kamloops resident died in a serious crash that closed Highway 1 in Sicamous, B.C. overnight.

The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Bruhn Bridge, according to a news release from the BC Highway Patrol.

According to police, the collision involved two pickup trucks that were travelling in opposite directions. The eastbound truck crossed into the path of the westbound truck, police said.

The driver of the eastbound truck, a 52-year-old Alberta resident, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the westbound truck, a 48-year-old Kamloops man, died at the scene, according to police.

The highway was closed in both directions for much of night as a result of the crash. The road reopened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to DriveBC.

The BC Highway Patrol's Revelstoke section asks anyone who has information about the collision or dash cam video of it to call 250-805-2111 and quote file number 2021-5409.