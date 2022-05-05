Police investigating fatal collision in Burnaby

Warning: This story contains details and images some readers may find disturbing.

Police in Burnaby are investigating a fatal collision near the city's border with New Westminster, and a witness tells CTV News she believes a child is the victim.

Images from the scene show a yellow tarp covering what appears to be a body on the roadway in the 7100 block of 11th Avenue. A large truck can be seen parked in the middle of the road, surrounded by caution tape.

Burnaby RCMP confirmed to CTV News that they are investigating a fatal collision at the location.

The witness said the crash happened around 4 p.m.

She said her children heard an ambulance and numerous police cars approaching. When they looked outside, they saw a small figure under a tarp on 11th Avenue and a woman lying in the road crying.

Cpl. Dave Noon of the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service tweeted that the team had been called to the area for "a serious vehicle incident." He warned motorists to expect road closures in the area for "several hours."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates