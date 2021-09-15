Police investigating deadly shooting at luxury hotel in downtown Vancouver

Latest update: Victim of deadly hotel shooting identified

VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating after a man was gunned down at an upscale hotel in the waterfront area of downtown Vancouver Wednesday.

Authorities said a witness found the victim unresponsive on the third level of the Fairmont Pacific Rim's parkade at around 3:30 p.m.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Vancouver Police Department has not released any details about the victim's identity, but said investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

So far, no arrests have been made.

"This brazen shooting happened in broad daylight at a popular tourist hotel in the city," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release. "We are asking the public to remain vigilant while we find the person responsible."

This is the third floor parkade where Vancouver police are keeping residents and hotel guests away from the scene of a fatal shooting.

A witness saw the gang squad reviewing what may be security footage of a suspect.

More here: @CTVVancouver https://t.co/x0Ep82Yif4 pic.twitter.com/ymJH4OGjZe — Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) September 16, 2021

A huge police presence formed around the hotel after the victim was discovered, and the hotel's parkade was cordoned off with police tape.

A witness told CTV News that authorities have already reviewed security video that may show a potential suspect.

The incident marks Vancouver's 13th homicide of the year.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the VPD's Homicide Unit. Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos