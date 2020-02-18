Police investigating crash between motorcycle, minivan in Richmond
Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 1:16PM PST Last Updated Tuesday, February 18, 2020 1:17PM PST
A motorcycle is seen on its side following a crash involving a minivan in Richmond, B.C. on Feb. 18, 2020.
RICHMOND, B.C. -- Richmond RCMP are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a Dodge Caravan that left at least one person in hospital Tuesday.
The collission happened at Lynas Lane and Dover Crescent shortly before noon. A white motorcycle could be seen on its side by the sidewalk in the aftermath of the crash.
It's unclear whether anyone was seriously hurt.
Officers have blocked off the entrance to Lynas from Dover as they continue investigating the scene.
This is a developing story.