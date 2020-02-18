RICHMOND, B.C. -- Richmond RCMP are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a Dodge Caravan that left at least one person in hospital Tuesday.

The collission happened at Lynas Lane and Dover Crescent shortly before noon. A white motorcycle could be seen on its side by the sidewalk in the aftermath of the crash.

It's unclear whether anyone was seriously hurt.

Officers have blocked off the entrance to Lynas from Dover as they continue investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.