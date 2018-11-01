

CTV Vancouver





Abbotsford police are investigating a report of violent threats directed at a student at Robert Bateman Secondary School.

Police have not commented on the nature of the threats, but said they learned about them Wednesday night through a concerned parent.

Several police vehicles were seen outside Robert Bateman Thursday morning, but classes were in session.

"We remain at the school to speak to those involved. The young person who (is) alleged to have made the threats is speaking to investigators," the Abbotsford Police Department said on Twitter.

There was no lockdown at the school, though there was a brief shelter-in-place protocol in effect until around 9 a.m.