Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Abbotsford

Authorities are investigating a crash that left a 35-year-old pedestrian dead in Abbotsford, B.C., late Tuesday night.

The Abbotsford Police Department said officers were called to the 33000 block of Gladys Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and arrived to find a man seriously injured.

Paramedics and firefighters tried to save the pedestrian's life, but authorities said the man could not be resuscitated and succumbed to his injuries.

The driver involved stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators. Police said they have determined impairment was not a factor.

The area of the collision was closed overnight while members of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service gathered evidence, but has since been reopened.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the incident, or dash cam video relevant to their investigation, to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.