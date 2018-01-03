

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a reported fight at a Burnaby, B.C. apartment building that left a man dead Tuesday night.

Officers found the victim in medical distress after being called to a low-rise building on Telford Avenue, just down the street from the Metropolis at Metrotown shopping mall.

"Despite all attempts to revive the individual they succumbed to their injuries," Burnaby RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

"It is early in the investigation but it does not appear to be a random act."

The detachment said it's partnering with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team on the case.

Police have shared few other details about what happened, but a neighbour said he heard a woman talking about a body around the time officers arrived on the scene.

"[She said] he wasn't breathing … he's dead," Orval Bye told reporters. "But you couldn't really see from here."

Another neighbour, Khatuna Shoshishvili, said she heard screaming and saw police moving around the building with their guns drawn.

"It's terrible," Shoshishvili said. "It's a central area in Burnaby – we have kids, we have families."

The entire low-rise and part of the back alley were cordoned off with police tape overnight, but officers appeared to be focused on one ground-floor suite.

Bye said a man living at the unit once tried to intimidate him.

"He came over here one time about a year ago to tell me that I was always staring over there," Bye said. "I'm standing here having a cigarette, don't open your drapes and I won't look. He kept going on."

Neighbours also said there have been multiple disturbances at the building, and that police, firefighters and paramedics are a regular sight.

Police have not revealed whether they have anyone in custody or released any information on potential suspects.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith