Mounties are investigating after two hikers or campers were injured in the Mount Seymour area.

Members of the North Vancouver RCMP have provided few details but said that the males' injuries "appeared to be related to criminal actions."

Emergency crews were called to Dog Mountain Tuesday morning, and located the first injured male about a 15-minute walk from the parking lot. A second male was located, and both were transported to hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Students from schools in Maple Ridge and Surrey had planned tubing and snowshoeing field trips, but were told when they arrived that the mountain might be closed due to a police incident.

"I'm pretty sure they're all pretty shocked right now at the thought that we might have to turn back around and go to school for the day," parent Sabrina Naser told CTV News.

They'd planned a day of fun, outdoor activities, but were unsure Thursday morning if their plans would be cancelled.

This article is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.