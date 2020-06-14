VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating after an incident at a busy Canada Line station in Richmond that required the attendance of an explosives team.

Transit police spokesperson Const. Michael Yake said police were called to Bridgeport Station around 11 a.m. Sunday after a bus driver there had noticed a man on the bus with a shopping bag that appeared to contain a suspicious object.

"Beside the man was an item that the bus driver believed to be a grenade," Yake said.

The Lower Mainland's Explosives Disposal Unit was called to the scene and the item was seized, Yake said. The explosives unit will now conduct tests to determine whether it was a real grenade, he added.

Yake said police arrested the man at the scene for possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, but any actual charges against the man will depend on the results of the testing on the object.

The man was released at the scene, Yake said.

TransLink stopped SkyTrain service to Bridgeport Station while police investigated.

The transit operator tweeted at 11:30 a.m. Sunday that Canada Line service had been suspended at Bridgeport Station. Trains were passing through the station without stopping, and all buses that stop at the station were being rerouted, TransLink said.

#SkyTrain Canada Line service has been suspended at Bridgeport Station due to police incident. Trains will still operate through Bridgeport station without stopping. Expect delays. Updates to follow. ^nv — TransLink BC (@TransLink) June 14, 2020

Photos from the scene show RCMP and Metro Vancouver Transit Police vehicles parked outside the station, where cones have been set up to block vehicles from entering.

Yake said the scene was cleared and the station reopened around 1:30 p.m.