VANCOUVER -- The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over an investigation in Abbotsford after a dead body was found on the side of Keeping Road.

The Abbotsford Police Department responded to a report of a deceased body at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday after a resident called 911. The body was found in the 37000 block of Keeping Road near Sumas Mountain Road.

Abbotsford police say the investigation is in its early stages, but the incident is being treated as suspicious. Anyone with information can call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.