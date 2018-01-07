

Police are investigating a shooting in South Vancouver that left two men in their early 20s seriously injured Saturday night.

In a statement, the Vancouver Police Department said the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in an industrial parking lot near East Kent Avenue South and Borden Street.

"We saw somebody had a hoodie on and walked away…driving very fast," said Xiamoing Jin, who re-watched the incident hours later on his building's surveillance footage.

Jin was called in by police overnight to share what his cameras had recorded.

The victims were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no risk to the public.

A burned vehicle was found less than seven kilometres away in Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP also attended the scene of another reported shooting in the area of Griffiths Avenue and Halligan Street at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities, however, have not said if any of these incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about the shooting in Vancouver is asked to contact police at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald