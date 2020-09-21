VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford police are investigating a shooting near Firhill Drive and Upper Maclure Road.

The shots rang out shortly after 11:30 Saturday night.

When officers arrived they found an unoccupied vehicle parked on Upper Maclure Road near Swallow Place with bullet holes.

“Fortunately, no one was injured, and it does not appear at this time that the vehicle had been occupied,” said Const.Jody Thomas in a news release the next day.

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of their investigation and are looking for witnesses who may have observed something suspicious in the area.

Police are also hoping to find security camera or dash cam footage between 10:30 p.m. and midnight that evening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

This is the seventh shooting in the Lower Mainland in as many days.

This includes shootings in Langley and Surrey, as well as an incident in Richmond on Friday night that sent two men to hospital.