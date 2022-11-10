Police investigate alleged stalking of North Vancouver girl on Halloween

North Vancouver residents and trick-or-treaters may be able to help Mounties looking into a suspicious Halloween event.

Sometime after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, a man allegedly began following a 12-year-old girl while she was walking in a community garden near Seymour Heights Elementary School, according to a statement released Tsday by North Vancouver RCMP.

“At this time we have no evidence of a criminal offence,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said in the release. The suspect did not make any contact or speak with the girl, according to police. He allegedly fled once she reached a residence near the intersection of Lytton and Violet streets.

“We are treating this as a suspicious incident,” Sahak said.

The male suspect is believed to be around 40 years old and have dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark navy hoodie, jeans, red and white shoes and a face mask.

Ten days after the alleged interaction, police are asking that individual to come forward to provide his account of what happened. RCMP are also seeking witnesses of the event, as well as security video or dash-cam footage from the area at the time that could help identify the suspect.

To contact police, call 604-985-1311 and quote file 22-27601.