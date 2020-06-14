VANCOUVER -- A busy Canada Line station in Richmond has been shut down due to a "police incident," according to TransLink.

The transit operator tweeted at 11:30 a.m. Sunday that Canada Line service had been suspended at Bridgeport Station. Trains were passing through the station without stopping, and all buses that stop at the station were being rerouted, TransLink said.

#SkyTrain Canada Line service has been suspended at Bridgeport Station due to police incident. Trains will still operate through Bridgeport station without stopping. Expect delays. Updates to follow. ^nv — TransLink BC (@TransLink) June 14, 2020

Photos from the scene show RCMP and Metro Vancouver Transit Police vehicles parked outside the station, where cones have been set up to block vehicles from entering.

Richmond RCMP referred questions about the nature of the incident to transit police. CTV News Vancouver has reached out to transit police for more information. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.

This is a developing story and will be updated.