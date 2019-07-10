

CTV News Vancouver





A police incident in North Vancouver put a local church in lockdown Wednesday.

Staff at the North Shore Alliance Church, which is located across East 23rd Street from the North Vancouver Provincial Court, confirmed that police asked them to lock down the church and keep people inside until the incident was over.

Workers at the courthouse told CTV News they left the building through the back door. A community centre was also affected by the incident.

All of the facilities affected by the incident had reopened by 1 p.m.

In a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon, local Mounties said they had been dealing with a distraught man in the 100 block of East 23 Street.

Police said the situation was resolved peacefully and the man was apprehended. Footage from the scene showed him being led away in handcuffs with bags over his hands.

Officers are expected to remain in the area as the investigation continues.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jazz Sanghera in North Vancouver