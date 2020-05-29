Police incident closes section of Highway 1 near Hope for hours
Published Friday, May 29, 2020 7:18AM PDT
A police incident closed a stretch of Highway 1 near Hope, B.C. on May 29, 2020.
VANCOUVER -- A police incident closed a section of Highway 1 near Hope for more than seven hours Friday morning.
According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident near Flood Hope Road led to the closure between exits 168 and 170.
DriveBC first posted online about the closure at about midnight. The road reopened around 7 a.m.
"Expect delays due to congestion," DriveBC said on Twitter.
CTV News Vancouver has reached out to police, but they have not yet confirmed details about the incident.