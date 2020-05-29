VANCOUVER -- A police incident closed a section of Highway 1 near Hope for more than seven hours Friday morning.

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident near Flood Hope Road led to the closure between exits 168 and 170.

DriveBC first posted online about the closure at about midnight. The road reopened around 7 a.m.

"Expect delays due to congestion," DriveBC said on Twitter.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to police, but they have not yet confirmed details about the incident.