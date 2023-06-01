Police incident closes East Hastings Street

East Hastings Street is being blocked off by police between Main and Columbia streets and people are being asked to avoid the area.

"Police are in the initial stages of an investigation," a tweet from the Vancouver Police Department's traffic section said around 5 p.m. Thursday.

"Traffic delays are expected."

No further details have been provided by police.

Video posted on social media shows a heavy presence of first responders and yellow crime scene tape being put up. TransLink reports that buses are being detoured along multiple routes.

This is a developing story on CTV News. Check back for updates.