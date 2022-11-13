Police incident closes 3 SkyTrain stations on Expo Line

A police incident has forced the closure of the Metrotown, Patterson and Royal Oak SkyTrain stations Sunday evening, according to TransLink.

In a news release the transit authority provided few details other than that the incident occurred ,"near" the Metrotown Station, and that Expo Line service has been halted.

Customers travelling westbound will have to get off the train at Edmonds Station and transfer to a bus. Eastbound, customers will have to disembark at Joyce-Collingwood Station. Several bus routes are also being detoured.

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police said officers from several departments were called to the scene and that the tracks have been powered down. In a tweet around 8 p.m. they asked people to avoid the area but said "there is no threat to public safety."

Updates on service can be found on Twitter or by checking alerts online.