Police incident at Vancouver heritage building delays demolition again: city

The demolition of a Vancouver heritage building damaged by fire last week was delayed again Thursday morning, this time by a police incident.

City of Vancouver staff confirmed with CTV News at about 9:30 a.m. that a police incident was underway, adding that demolition would begin once the incident is resolved. Work was supposed to begin at 7 a.m.

Saul Schwebs, the city's chief building official, said the demolition will be delayed until Vancouver police confirm both buildings are clear of people. Schwebs was confident the demolition would get underway before noon. The work was supposed to begin at 7 a.m.

The timeline was already delayed by a day as safety plans were finalized, the city said.

The four-storey mixed-use building on Abbott Street was deemed unsafe after a fire tore through the residential units on its top floors last week, displacing dozens of low-income residents of the Winters Hotel.

No details were provided by the city on Thursday's police incident, but officers were on scene Wednesday after tenants of the Winters Hotels tried to get their belongings by pushing through a barricade and climbing into the hotel.

Speaking to CTV News outside the building Wednesday, some residents said they felt distressed, having been stripped from their homes and their personal belongings.

Work was temporarily halted at the site because of the tenants' presence and demolition was further delayed when WorkSafeBC declined to approve the city's demolition plan. WorkSafeBC did not sign off on the demolition plans until Wednesday evening.

With the series of setbacks, the City of Vancouver expects demolition to be complete by Friday afternoon, but says roads might not reopen by Friday night as originally anticipated.

Last Monday's devastating fire destroyed much of the heritage building and sent five people to hospital and displacing dozens of residents.

The fire started on the second floor of the building, but the cause is still unknown.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tahmina Aziz